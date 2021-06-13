Cancel
Askew gets call from old team as emergency replacement

By JENNA FRYER
New Haven Register
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT (AP) — Oliver Askew, like most race car drivers, never goes to a track without his helmet — one never knows when a team might need an emergency driver. So he was ready when Arrow McLaren SP needed a replacement for Felix Rosenqvist on Sunday at the Raceway at Belle Isle Park. Rosenqvist was hospitalized following a violent crash a day earlier; Askew drove 12 races last year in the No. 7 but was fired at the end of the season and replaced by Rosenqvist.

www.nhregister.com
