CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Detroit's Harold Castro receives Sunday off

By Matt Lo
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is not starting in Sunday's game against the Chicago...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Harold Castro
MassLive.com

Red Sox ball girl catches attention of Fenway Park, MLB players with impressive play at Game 5

A play made by Red Sox ball girl Camille Desrochers impressed Fenway fans and Houston Astros alike during during Game 5 of the ALCS. “There was a righty on the bat and I was like, ‘Well if it comes this way, I’m going to be ready to get it,” Desrochers told 7News. “And I just saw it, saw the umpire call foul, of course, wouldn’t want to touch a fair ball.”
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox
New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
MLB
MLB

The latest Max Scherzer rumors

MLB.com is keeping track of all the latest news and rumors surrounding three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, who can become a free agent this offseason. Scherzer labored in his National League Wild Card Game start against the Cardinals on Wednesday, walking three batters and throwing 94 pitches over 4 1/3 innings, but he limited St. Louis to one run and the Dodgers advanced on Chris Taylor's walk-off homer.
MLB
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Breaking: Prominent MLB Manager Is Getting Fired

Few Major League Baseball teams entered the 2021 regular season with more hype and expectations than the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately for the Padres, few teams – if any – were more disappointing over the course of the season than San Diego. San Diego is 78-82 on the season. The...
MLB
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Mike Shildt? John Mozeliak offers reasoning for manager's stunning dismissal

Mike Shildt will have to find his Cardinal way to the unemployment line. On Thursday, the first stunner of the offseason came to pass when the Cardinals fired Shildt, handing him his walking papers after a 90-win season that featured a 17-game winning streak in the closing stages of the 2021 campaign. St. Louis president John Mozeliak would make the move official in a press conference.
MLB
FanSided

Red Sox radio broadcast accuses Framber Valdez of cheating

The performance of Houston Astros pitcher Framber Valdez in Game 5 of the ALCS had Red Sox radio broadcasters wondering about cheating. Framber Valdez was absolutely dealing during the first few innings of his start in Game 5 of the ALCS. Through four, the pitcher held Boston hitless. He was...
MLB
MLB

Candidates for Cards skipper? Here are 5

ST. LOUIS -- Asked about the direction the Cardinals' organization will go after Mike Shildt was relieved of his managerial duties on Thursday, president of baseball John Mozeliak immediately pointed to “some quality internal candidates” who can lead St. Louis into its next phase. That tenor has carried throughout the organization’s lengthy and successful history.
MLB
CBS Sports

Padres managerial candidates: Five names San Diego should consider, including Ron Washington and Mike Shildt

Nearly two weeks have passed since the San Diego Padres fired manager Jayce Tingler following a disappointing 2021 season. It wasn't all Tingler's fault, of course; the Padres suffered from myriad injuries, especially on the pitching side, and their underlying measures suggested they should have won more games than they did. Nevertheless, the Padres decided he was no longer the right individual to lead them.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy