When you think of the Tampa Bay Lightning, you think of offensive firepower. And that makes complete sense when you look at their star-studded lineup. But when I watched the Bolts close out their Game 3 win over the New York Islanders, the only word that came to mind was stifling. The Lightning put the clamps on in closing time, silencing the raucous crowd at Nassau Coliseum. Tampa Bay is the defending champion because they can win playoff games in various ways, with Game 3 being an excellent example.