NBA disciplines security guard from Durant-Tucker skirmish

There are several perfectly good reasons for a person of Kevin Durant’s stature to have a personal bodyguard. He’s super-famous. Sports fans are not super-reasonable. Despite resources that put pretty much all forms of enrichment and entertainment at his fingertips, Durant prefers to spend a not-insignificant number of the all-too-precious minutes of his one life arguing with strangers online, some of them possibly deranged maniacs. You can imagine any number of plausible scenarios where Durant’s personal bodyguard might need to jump between his client and potential danger. Since Durant is at worst the third-best basketball player on the planet and is employed by the Brooklyn Nets, it makes sense that the Nets should have this bodyguard on their organizational payroll.