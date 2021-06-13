Cancel
NBA disciplines security guard from Durant-Tucker skirmish

By Associated Press
CBS 58
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMILWAUKEE (AP) — The NBA has disciplined the Brooklyn Nets security guard who went on the Fiserv Forum court and appeared to shove P.J. Tucker during a confrontation between the Milwaukee forward and Nets star Kevin Durant on Thursday. NBA officials didn't identify the security guard but said he wouldn't...

