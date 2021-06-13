Cancel
Every day matters in long snapper competition

By Darin Gantt
Carolina Panthers
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE — The Panthers want to create competition at every position, but not every competition turns into a loser-leaves-town match. While you can keep backup cornerbacks or receivers or offensive linemen, when it comes to specialists, there can generally only be one. And the Panthers have set up a decision this season between one of the most consistent players in franchise history, and a drafted rookie who could have a decade of service in front of him.

