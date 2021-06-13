CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Niko Goodrum starting Sunday for Tigers

By Aidan McGrath
numberfire.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleDetroit Tigers utility-man Niko Goodrum is batting fifth in Sunday's game against the Chicago...

www.numberfire.com

Comments / 0

Related
excelsiorspringsstandard.com

8-game streak ends for Tigers, another starts

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – The Tigers had a winning streak in varsity boys soccer halted, so they started another one. Following their 2-1 Sept. 28 road win over Oak Grove in Missouri River Valley Conference play, the Tigers fell 2-1 Sept. 30 at Smithville in nonconference play, ending an eight-game…
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
hometownsource.com

Cardinals rebound from slow start to tame Tigers

Things were looking good for the Princeton football team in the game against Annandale. Jumping out to a 14-0 first quarter lead against the proud tradition in the Cardinals, the Tigers looked to be in a good position to walk away with the win early. Annandale had other ideas however,...
PRINCETON, MN
FanSided

This former Cardinals player could be St. Louis’ next manager

Former St. Louis Cardinals player Skip Schumaker appears to be a candidate for the managerial opening. The St. Louis Cardinals’ move to fire manager Mike Shildt stunned the industry. No one, and I mean absolutely no one, saw it coming. Yet within minutes of the news to announce the move, candidates to replace Shildt at the helm had already begun to surface.
MLB
Larry Brown Sports

Carlos Correa has message for Ryan Tepera after cheating allegations

Carlos Correa had a message for Ryan Tepera after Correa’s Houston Astros knocked Tepera’s Chicago White Sox out of the playoffs on Tuesday. Correa’s Astros won Game 4 of their ALDS with the White Sox 10-1 in Chicago on Tuesday to clinch the series. The Astros had 10 runs on 14 hits in the game. Correa went 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niko Goodrum
Person
Harold Castro
FanSided

Fans at Fenway boo Red Sox after Kyle Schwarber’s awful defensive play (Video)

Boston Red Sox fans let Kyle Schwarber have it for letting a pop-up land on the infield, and he probably had it coming. If you let Schwarber play first base long enough, something like this was bound to happen. The Sox knew this when they acquired him from the Washington Nationals, and they sure as hell didn’t trade for him because of his defensive ability.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Chicago White Sox
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
MLB
Sporting News

Why did the Cardinals fire Mike Shildt? John Mozeliak offers reasoning for manager's stunning dismissal

Mike Shildt will have to find his Cardinal way to the unemployment line. On Thursday, the first stunner of the offseason came to pass when the Cardinals fired Shildt, handing him his walking papers after a 90-win season that featured a 17-game winning streak in the closing stages of the 2021 campaign. St. Louis president John Mozeliak would make the move official in a press conference.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB

Candidates for Cards skipper? Here are 5

ST. LOUIS -- Asked about the direction the Cardinals' organization will go after Mike Shildt was relieved of his managerial duties on Thursday, president of baseball John Mozeliak immediately pointed to “some quality internal candidates” who can lead St. Louis into its next phase. That tenor has carried throughout the organization’s lengthy and successful history.
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals News: St. Louis adds intriguing pitcher from Mariners

The St. Louis Cardinals have added Ljay Newsome, an intriguing right-hander off waivers from the Seattle Mariners. The offseason hasn’t even started yet and the St. Louis Cardinals are making roster additions, with their first move being an addition to bolster the depth of their pitching staff. On Friday, they claimed right-handed pitcher Ljay Newsome off waivers from the Seattle Mariners.
MLB
gotigersgo.com

No. 12 Tigers Take the Court Sunday for First Exhibition Game

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – The 12th-ranked Memphis Tigers hit the floor Sunday afternoon at FedExForum, taking on LeMoyne-Owen College in the first of two preseason exhibition games. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. The Tigers return three starters and seven letterwinners from last year's team that went 20-8 and won the...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy