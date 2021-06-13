Cancel
Biggest Reality TV Fights Ever: From ‘Real Housewives’ to ‘Jersey Shore’

By Yana Grebenyuk
 8 days ago
On another level! Over the years, reality television has found its stride by putting the most unexpected moments on full display — including some serious feuds.

The dynamic between the women on the Real Housewives of Potomac changed drastically after costars Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard got into a physical fight during season 5. What started out as a miscommunication about their friendship quickly escalated to Monique pulling Candiace’s hair while her other castmates tried to get her to let go.

“Anytime you get physical, that’s taking it to a whole other level. That’s real life,” Monique explained during an episode of Us Weekly‘s “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast in September 2020. “I took that [moment] very seriously, because I’ve not been in any physical altercation since I was in grade school. I’m 36 years old. I have three kids and a whole husband. So, I’m like, ‘This is insane.’ It allowed me to go on a journey of just looking at certain things from childhood or just trying to figure out what are my triggers.”

But not everyone involved in the situation saw it the same way. Gizelle Bryant gave her opinion on the incident as a bystander — and she wasn’t thrilled with Monique’s behavior.

“I blame all this on Monique,” she told Us during an episode of the “Getting Real with the Housewives” podcast that same month. “It was a bad situation. It should have never happened and it should never have escalated into a physical altercation.”

While the RHOP stars never found common ground, there have been other altercations that paved the way to forgiveness.

Siesta Key star Juliette Porter reflected on her fight with castmate Chloe Trautman in May 2021, telling Us that “getting physical [and] violent” was something she deeply regretted.

Chloe said at the time that the experience was a lesson for her. “I really don’t regret anything that I’ve ever done in my life,” she told Us.

She added: “I definitely have not been perfect, and my words have always not been anointed and they have not always been kind, but they have taught me a lot, and I’m just really, really grateful that I’ve gone through this transformation I’ve gone through because I look back and I know everything I don’t want to be because of it, and life is forever a lesson. No one gets to the finish line and is like, ‘I’m perfect now.’”

Scroll down to relive reality TV arguments that escalated from verbal issues into physical fights:

