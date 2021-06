Last week, stole the show during E3, and it seems that pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch game are already reflecting that fact. GameStop has released the list of its top 10 most pre-ordered games following E3, and Metroid Dread leads the pack. The series has never been a big seller for Nintendo, but interest in the game seems quite high on social media, with many fans expressing an interest in catching up on the series before the new game releases. Readers should keep in mind that pre-orders don't necessarily equal sales, and a lot can change, but this certainly bodes well for the game's performance!