Akron officer shoots at alleged shooter during pursuit

The Akron Police Department is investigating after an officer fired shots at a man during a foot pursuit in Akron following a shooting on East Avenue early Sunday morning.

Around 3:35 a.m., two officers were patrolling the 2200 block of East Avenue and were stopped at a gas station when they heard gunshots.

Police said the two officers observed a man running from another man who was actively shooting at him and in the general direction of the officers.

The two officers initiated a foot pursuit of the man they say was firing shots. During the short pursuit, one of the officers drew his weapon and fired at the man they say was the shooter, who continued fleeing on foot and managed to elude the officers.

Police said a 32-year-old man was shot by the man they were pursuing. He was struck at least twice, once in the chest, and was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center, where he remains in serious condition after being stabilized.

The man accused of shooting the 32-year-old remains at large, and police are not sure if he was struck by the officer's gunfire.

As is department procedure, the officers, who are both six-year veterans of the Akron Police Department, will be placed on administrative leave during an investigation.

Evidence, including a handgun, was recovered from the scene, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

