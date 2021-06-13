Cancel
Marion, OR

4A baseball all-star series returns

By Phil Hawkins
Woodburn Independent
Woodburn Independent
 10 days ago
Top seniors from north and south will play three games in two days at home of North Marion Huskies

After a one year hiatus, the 4A senior baseball all-star series returns to North Marion High School.

The annual celebration of the top graduating baseball players in the 4A classification will meet for three games on Saturday and Sunday at Bob Brack stadium, the event's new home after being hosted in Roseburg for nearly four decades.

The Huskies played host to the 40th anniversary game in 2019, but were forced to cancel last year's game due to COVID-19. With vaccination rates trending upward and capacity restrictions loosening, North Marion will welcome live spectators for Saturday and Sunday's games.

The two teams will open the series Saturday for a nine-inning evening game starting at 5 p.m. The seniors will return on Sunday for two seven-inning games beginning at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $5 a day and $3 or seniors. Children 12 and under are free.

The Huskies will be represented by utility player Gordon Christenson, who will join his rivals from the Tri-Valley Conference on the North roster.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cO0Og_0aT0Whco00

2021 4A Senior Baseball All-Star Series

North Roster

CATCHERS

David Kanoff, Cascade

Caleb Waits, Mazama

INFIELDERS

Brady McNett, Gldastone

Grayson Reeder, Cascade

Danner Salisbury, Stayton

Garret Vohs, Sisters

FIRST BASE

Conner Stone, Banks

Joe Baumgartner, Banks

OUTFIELDERS

Will French, Valley Catholic

Adam Hernandez, Philomath

Isaac Hornbeck, Tillamook

Ryan Lee, Gladstone

Tony Tumbarello, Astoria

UTILITY

Gordon Christenson, North Marion

PITCHERS

Mateo Burgos, Gladstone

Riley Harbaugh, Banks

Joe Baumgartner, Banks

Mitchell Johnson, Newport

Cam Louie, Banks

Justin Morris, Seaside

South Roster

CATCHERS

Matt Iwamizu, Hidden Valley

Mason Van Arsdall, Baker

Zander Arriaga, Baker

Jaxon Fraser, Junction City

Gavin Graham, Henley

Jake Hartley, Ontario

Tanner Alexander, Ontario

FIRST BASE

Nick Esplin, Ontario

OUTFIELDERS

Payton Cooper, LaGrande

Alex Hayden, Mazama

Brodrick Hood, LaGrande

Trevor Trout, Junction City

Jake Wright, Baker

UTILITY

Jacob Cook, Klamath Falls

Cobyn Herbert, Elmira

PITCHERS

Ethan Elzy, Hidden Valley

Erik Hayden, Mazama

Pete Whisler, Mazama

Riley Miller, LaGrande

Parker McKinley, LaGrande

Brandon Zani, Phoenix

