4A baseball all-star series returns
After a one year hiatus, the 4A senior baseball all-star series returns to North Marion High School.
The annual celebration of the top graduating baseball players in the 4A classification will meet for three games on Saturday and Sunday at Bob Brack stadium, the event's new home after being hosted in Roseburg for nearly four decades.
The Huskies played host to the 40th anniversary game in 2019, but were forced to cancel last year's game due to COVID-19. With vaccination rates trending upward and capacity restrictions loosening, North Marion will welcome live spectators for Saturday and Sunday's games.
The two teams will open the series Saturday for a nine-inning evening game starting at 5 p.m. The seniors will return on Sunday for two seven-inning games beginning at 1 p.m.
Tickets are $5 a day and $3 or seniors. Children 12 and under are free.
The Huskies will be represented by utility player Gordon Christenson, who will join his rivals from the Tri-Valley Conference on the North roster.
2021 4A Senior Baseball All-Star Series
North Roster
CATCHERS
David Kanoff, Cascade
Caleb Waits, Mazama
INFIELDERS
Brady McNett, Gldastone
Grayson Reeder, Cascade
Danner Salisbury, Stayton
Garret Vohs, Sisters
FIRST BASEConner Stone, Banks
Joe Baumgartner, Banks
OUTFIELDERS
Will French, Valley Catholic
Adam Hernandez, Philomath
Isaac Hornbeck, Tillamook
Ryan Lee, Gladstone
Tony Tumbarello, Astoria
UTILITY
Gordon Christenson, North Marion
PITCHERS
Mateo Burgos, Gladstone
Riley Harbaugh, Banks
Joe Baumgartner, Banks
Mitchell Johnson, Newport
Cam Louie, Banks
Justin Morris, Seaside
South Roster
CATCHERS
Matt Iwamizu, Hidden Valley
Mason Van Arsdall, Baker
Zander Arriaga, Baker
Jaxon Fraser, Junction City
Gavin Graham, Henley
Jake Hartley, Ontario
Tanner Alexander, Ontario
FIRST BASENick Esplin, Ontario
OUTFIELDERS
Payton Cooper, LaGrande
Alex Hayden, Mazama
Brodrick Hood, LaGrande
Trevor Trout, Junction City
Jake Wright, Baker
UTILITY
Jacob Cook, Klamath Falls
Cobyn Herbert, Elmira
PITCHERS
Ethan Elzy, Hidden Valley
Erik Hayden, Mazama
Pete Whisler, Mazama
Riley Miller, LaGrande
Parker McKinley, LaGrande
Brandon Zani, Phoenix