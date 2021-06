England host Scotland at Wembley on Friday night as Gareth Southgate’s side look to secure their place in the last 16 at Euro 2020. The Three Lions enjoyed the perfect start to their campaign last Sunday as Raheem Sterling’s second-half strike clinched all three points in a dominant performance against Croatia, with Kalvin Phillips the unlikely star at the base of midfield. Southgate knows victory will alleviate any major apprehension heading into England’s final game against Czech Republic and is unlikely to make several changes to his starting XI, however, Harry Maguire could well return to central defence after...