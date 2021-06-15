Cancel
Mom tosses newborn baby and toddler out of apartment window before jumping after them

By Clara Hill
The Independent
 6 days ago

A disturbing scene unfolded in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend when a naked mother tossed her newborn daughter and toddler son out of their second-floor apartment window.

The incident occurred at 11.20am on Saturday 12 June in the Brownsville neighbourhood. The mother, who remains unidentified, attempted to hurt her children, who were also unclothed through the ordeal.

The mom reportedly said she was “tired of being by herself” as she slammed the infant’s head into the sidewalk, according to an eyewitness as reported by The New York Post .

“I don’t think she intentionally meant to hurt her kids because I didn’t see any signs of anger. She didn’t have any, like, facial expression. She didn’t say anything to the kids.” Carl Chin, 41 said to reporters.

“Within seconds we heard a thump, like the body just his the ground. So she jumps up to the window and sees the two kids on the floor,” he said, as reported by The Daily Mail .

Next, Mr Chin’s fiancee yelled for him to call 911 and pleaded with the mom to not hurt her kids.

He continued to the Mail, “I run to the back and and I see the mom has the child in one hand and she drops her. The infant. She drops her a couple of times,” he said.

He said that he went to stop her, and described what he did next to help the children.

“I kind of forcefully took the baby from her, using my forearm, and got her to loosen her grip with the baby. We exchanged a few words, and within the seconds the FDNY and ambulance came and took care of it,” Mr Chin said to reporters.

He said that the toddler seemed to be OK, but that the baby appeared bruised and hurt.

“She was trying to open her eyes and it was closing. Half her face was bruised. I hope she didn’t hit her head on the concrete, but her head was shaped kind of like after you hit it hard and swelling starts to form,” he said.

He said that the woman thanked him, and became calm after he intervened.

“I have no idea what was going on with the mom. I had never met her or seen her prior to this but she clearly is not in the right state of mind. She must have been having some kind of mental breakdown because they were all naked,” he said.

His sister-in-law was also at the scene, and spoke to The New York Daily News about what she witnessed.

“We saw the newborn, we started screaming. It was three of them naked on the ground,” She said, noting that the baby was bleeding and the toddler was bruised.

According to the New York Police Department, the baby girl was admitted to Maimonides Hospital in a serious condition and the woman and the boy were sent to Brookdale Hospital with injuries believed not serious.

No more additional information has been given.

The onset of the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated many problems in society. This includes an increase in rates of poor postpartum mental health, according to a study from the University of Alberta.

According to New York State’s Office of Mental Health , poor maternal mental health can lead to urges to hurt yourself or your children, and this is considered to be an urgent crisis.

