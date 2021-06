From green-screened floating clothes and a Gen Z rock band, to a giant dancing peace sign, Eurovision never fails to bring entertainment, and 2021 was no exception. The Eurovision Song Contest is an international song competition organized by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU). Each European country sends in one act and original song to be performed on live television and radio. The jury, made up of the competing countries as well as the viewers, cast votes for their favorite song and the act with the most votes wins.