Mitchell's Brandon Sigmund, Jeff Meyerink tied for second at SDGA two-man championship

By The Daily Republic, Mitchell, S.D.
 8 days ago

Jun. 13—RAPID CITY — Mitchell's Brandon Sigmund and Jeff Meyerink are tied for second place after Day 1 of the South Dakota Golf Association two-man championship. The duo shot a six-under-par 66 and are tied with Brock Murphy (Tea) and Colin Murphy (Sioux Falls) for second at Hart Ranch Golf Course. Sam Batta (Watertown) and Andrew Vangerpen (Pierre) are leading with a 7-under-par 65.

