The Dodgers beat the Pirates, 5-3, behind seven shutout innings from Walker Buehler and offensive contributions from most of the lineup. There was also a strange replay review that ended with Ke’Bryan Hayes being called out on a home run thanks to backup catcher Austin Barnes, who didn’t play in the game but still saved a run. Jeff is here to talk about all of this, plus Max Muncy’s triumphant return, Tony Gonsolin’s upcoming season debut, and a discussion of whether the gap between the minors and the majors really is bigger than ever and what that mean for Dodgers prospects like DJ Peters, Luke Raley, and Sheldon Neuse.