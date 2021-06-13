Athphy Deep Tissue Massage Gun Review
The Athyphy deep tissue massage gun comes packed in a stylish case, but it also comes with a ton of energy within the device itself! Reaching a top speed of 3200 rpm and having the option of six different speed settings, this massage gun meets a wide array of different preferences. You can relax multiple parts of the body by utilizing the six unique massage heads that easily pop onto the tip of the massage gun. Being that this lightweight massager is easy to grip, it too can be used by individuals and couples alike. By incorporating a brushless motor, the noise level ranges from 35-50dB, making it comfortable to use at various locations without drawing too much attention to you or the device.