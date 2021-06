As a managing director of VC firm Insight Partners, Richard Wells feels the weight of his privilege. The son of an Ecuadorian immigrant mother, but who looks and carries the name and appearance of his white father, Wells knows that how he passes has helped his career. “When I sit on a panel of folks that do what we do, I have joked that I have the same haircut and look very similar to everyone else, all the white guys,” Wells tells Forbes. “And I recognize that's an advantage for me. No one knows I had a grandmother that didn’t speak a word of English”