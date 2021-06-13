The 50 Best Movie Musicals of All Time, Ranked

Summer is here, and while the box office is lighting up with new movies in theaters (finally), sometimes you either can’t or don’t want to go out. And if you’re staying in, you’re certainly looking for a new movie to watch on Netflix. Not to fear, we’ve put together a handy list of seven movies that have been newly added to Netflix in June that are well worth watching. They range from comedies to Oscar-winning dramas to classic 80s films, and while they may not provide the spectacle that one gets from visiting the theater, they’re sure to hit the spot whether you’re looking for something that’s emotion-driven, thought-provoking, or even a bit of both.