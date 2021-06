ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Rock Island County is seeing its fewest number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic. The Rock Island County Health Department was reporting three new cases as of Thursday, June 10. There was one patient hospitalized in Rock Island County with COVID-19, just one day before the state is set to fully reopen. Across Illinois, there were more than 360 new cases and just over 200 patients in the hospital.