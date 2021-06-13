Cancel
2021 WSBK Round At Misano Will Actually Have Spectators

By Earl Davidson
RideApart
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Misano leg of the World Superbike (WSBK) championship authorized up to 5,007 daily admissions. Tickets for each of the days were made available to the public, albeit with limited capacities in play. For the third stage of the 2021 Motul FIM Superbike World Championship, spectators could experience the action...

Motorsportshondaracingcorporation.com

Team HRC delighted to race in front of WorldSBK fans at Misano

“The last race weekend left us with mixed feelings, a tough Friday followed by improved performance and confidence throughout the weekend, despite the extra challenge of having our qualifying time cancelled on Saturday. Still, we feel we left some of our potential untapped there and are looking forward to improving this weekend. We approach Misano with a strong mentality and will work to find the feeling that we had at Aragón. Our main target is to have a bike that is well balanced to suit all conditions and every track. I’m so happy to return to Misano after missing it last season. It’s a track that I really enjoy, and it’s definitely very different to both Aragón and Estoril so we will try to find a good set-up with the electronics, the chassis and everything in order to get closer to the front. One thing that makes me really happy is that we will finally have some fans back in the grandstands. A limited number, sure, but it’s a first step and one we have been looking forward during this long closed-door period”.
MotorsportsCrash.net

Austria MotoGP rounds open to full spectator capacity

For the first time since 2019, MotoGP will be open to full crowd capacity with both Austria races at the Red Bull Ring. The Styrian Grand Prix replaces the Finnish Grand Prix that was scheduled for August 6-8, and will run one week ahead of the Austrian Grand Prix in order to form the double-header.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Rea smashes lap record for third pole of 2021

Despite not featuring inside the top two in any of the practice sessions in the run up to qualifying, Rea managed to set the quickest time of the weekend in his very first attempt, a 1m33.778s. Razgatlioglu settled for second early on, with Lucas Mahias an impressive third on the...
MotorsportsCrash.net

Misano WorldSBK: Davies hoping for ‘solid weekend’ in GoEleven team's home round

Chaz Davies brings a valuable haul of points into this weekend’s third round of the 2021 WorldSBK championship, after battling his way to second place in Estoril. Davies bounced back from an unfortunate Saturday in Portugal which saw him having to abandon his one and only qualifying attempt due to yellow flags - starting position of 15th - to claim second place during the final race of the weekend.
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Rinaldi: Misano WSBK wins silence critics who 'bashed me'

Rinaldi was promoted to the factory Ducati outfit in 2021 at the expense of Chaz Davies after finishing as the top independent rider with the GoEleven satellite squad last year with a victory at Aragon. However, not only the Italian rider failed to finish on the podium in the opening...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Rinaldi dominates Friday practice on home turf

Rinaldi was on form throughout the first day of track action in Italy, leading FP1 after the first 10 minutes with a time of 1m35.518s before improving to 1m35.235s in the latter half of the session. With just five minutes to go, he became the first rider to break the...
MotorsportsCrash.net

Misano WorldSBK: Dall'Igna: We expect everybody will fight for the victory

Leader of the MotoGP and WorldSBK projects, Ducati Corse General Manager, Luigi Dall’Igna, believes the Italian outfit has everything it needs to claim the 2021 WorldSBK championship. Dall’Igna was speaking following day-one of the teams’ home WorldSBK round today in Misano, as Michael Rinaldi was fastest. Dall’Igna is ‘happy’ with...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Misano WSBK: Ducati’s Rinaldi scores another home win

Rea started the 10-lap encounter from pole position but could do little to prevent the Yamaha of Razgatlioglu to take the lead into Turn 1, as Rinaldi held third position from teammate Scott Redding. The Italian dispatched Rea’s Kawasaki with ease on lap 2 and then set about chasing Razgatlioglu...
MotorsportsCrash.net

WorldSBK Misano, Italy - Free Practice Results (1)

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the opening free practice session ahead of Michael Rinaldi and Garrett Gerloff. The top two riders from March’ pre-season test at Misano were once again fastest during the opening stages as Rinaldi led from Razgatlioglu. The battle continued all the way until the flag between both men...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

BMW rider Laverty declared unfit for first Misano WSBK race

Riding for BMW’s new satellite RC Squadra Corse team, Laverty fell off his new M1000RR at Turn 10 in FP3, having just set the second fastest time of the session. The red flag was immediately shown and the Irish rider taken to the medical centre for check-ups, with initial reports stating he was conscious.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Enthralling Misano WorldSSP Races

Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Dominique Aegerter extended his FIM Supersport World Championship winning streak to three, after taking victory in both races at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, giving him the championship lead, as Yamaha riders dominated the podium places. After storming to his first WorldSSP pole...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Quickest Scorching Friday Free Practice at WorldSBK Misano

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu topped the first free practice session and finished the day third overall on the combined timing sheets, as the third round of the 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship began in sweltering conditions at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” today. As ambient temperatures...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Emphatic Victory for Yamaha in WorldSBK Misano Race 2

Pata Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu took a popular first win of his 2021 FIM Superbike World Championship campaign, in the third round held at Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” today. In the 10-lap Superpole Race this morning and the 21-lap Race 2, Razgatlıoğlu made two great starts...
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Japanese teammate battled hard for Misano Podium

Gerloff Storms Through the Field, Nozane Scores Points in Saturday’s Race at Misano. GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team’s Garrett Gerloff and Kohta Nozane scored important FIM Superbike World Championship points in Race 1 at Misano, with the American storming through to 12th from the pit lane, while his Japanese teammate battled hard to a 13th place result.
MotorsportsTotal Motorcycle

Tough Saturday for BMW Motorrad Motorsport at Misano WorldSBK

Misano. The FIM Superbike World Championship (WorldSBK) is at Misano on the Italian Adriatic coast, this weekend for round three of the 2021 season. Saturday proved to be a difficult day for BMW Motorrad Motorsport. Tom Sykes (GBR) and Michael van der Mark (NED) from the BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team ended the opening race in eighth and tenth place. Jonas Folger (GER / Bonovo MGM Racing) finished 16th, narrowly missing out on points. Eugene Laverty (IRL), riding for the Italian RC Squadra Corse team, was unable to take part in Superpole and race one following a crash in the morning’s free practice session.
Motorsportsmotoamerica.com

Gerloff Fifth On Day One At Misano

GRT Yamaha World SBK’s Garrett Gerloff ended the opening day of World Superbike practice with the fifth fastest time at the Misano Circuit in Italy, the Texan just .589 of a second from the top of the timesheets. Gerloff’s best lap came in FP1, his 1:34.923 putting him third at...
MotorsportsMotorsport.com

Redding: "No good points" to take from Misano WSBK

Having scored a victory each in the opening two rounds of the 2021 season, Redding failed to maintain that form on Ducati’s home ground in Italy, only managing a trio of fourth places across the weekend. This ended his streak of scoring at least one podium every round since he...
MotorsportsSuperbike World Championship

MISANO HOT HEADLINES: "I’ve had enough of second, second, second…"

The dust has started to settle on a thrilling MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli” with Michael Ruben Rinaldi (Aruba.it Racing – Ducati) and Toprak Razgatlioglu (Pata Yamaha with BRIXX WorldSBK) claiming their first wins of 2021. We caught up with some of the big stories coming out of the Pirelli Made in Italy Emilia-Romagna Round.