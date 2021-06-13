UNESCO strengthens MoE Iraq's capacities in online distance learning to respond to COVID-19
The closure of schools and disruption to learning brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the need to utilize online and distance modes of learning to promote learning continuity. Distance learning, known synonymously as online learning or e-learning, serves as a critical tool in the response to the interruption of educational service provision. Providing training in distance learning methodologies also recognises the increasing role that technology can and will play in improving quality and access to education. To facilitate this new mode of learning, teachers need to be equipped with the appropriate skills and knowledge and supported to adapt to new learning settings.en.unesco.org