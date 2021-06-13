Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

How to prepare for your first 14er climb of the season in Colorado

By Spencer McKee
denvergazette.com
 2021-06-13

Cover picture for the articleIt’s that time of the year again – when the high elevation snow finally starts to melt enough to let the fair weather peak baggers reach coveted summits across the state. Many of Colorado’s outdoor recreationists will set their sights on dozens of mountains that reach more than 14,000 feet above sea-level. Here are a few tips and tricks that will help you get back into the fourteener game after a long winter off.

denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Reports#Camping#Compass#Gps#The Manitou Incline
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hiking
News Break
Amazon
Related
Posted by
AFAR

The Right Way to Prepare for a Colorado Getaway

Maximize your visit and minimize your impact in Colorado: Here’s what to pack, how to plan, and the lingo to learn. Pop quiz: Do you know what the “Front Range” is? How about a “14er?”. Those are just two of the terms to have in your back pocket when you...
Colorado StateColorado State University

5 ways to survive and thrive during your first week at Colorado State

Your first week of classes at Colorado State will be here before you know it. The countless hours of applications, touring, choosing a school and planning for the future will have paid off, and your adventure will finally begin. Get off on the right foot during this exciting time of change and transition with these five tips for not just surviving, but thriving through your first week.
Colorado StateBoulder Clarion

Conserving Colorado’s climbing

Sitting high above Estes Park on top of Prospect Mountain are the Thumb and Needle Spires, two prominent landmarks of Colorado climbing history. The Spires are home to more than 50 different climbing routes of varying difficulty but have been closed to the public for almost a decade by the area’s private landowner.
Colorado Statemaketimetoseetheworld.com

Best Winter Camping Colorado | Campground Sites & Tips

The current travel situation around the world is changing day by day and we encourage you to follow WHO and government advice of both your home country and where you are hoping to visit when planning your trip. Famous for its breathtaking natural landscapes and abundance of wildlife, Colorado is...
Colorado Statebackpacker.com

The Easiest 14ers in Colorado

Let’s get this out of the way: there are no easy 14,000-foot mountain hikes in Colorado. The 58 summits that are generally agreed to make up the collection of 14ers offer a range of difficulties. The least difficult of these peaks are walk-ups on well-established trails. Compared to the toughest 14ers, the “easy” ones don’t require high levels of fitness, savvy route finding, or highly exposed scrambling.
Colorado Statedenvergazette.com

Hikers stranded for 6 hours on Colorado 14er

A pair of hikers were rescued Monday on a Colorado fourteener after becoming stranded for six hours above treeline. Rescuers were contacted about 12:15 p.m. for two hikers who became lost while descending the 14,199-foot summit of Mount Yale, according to Chaffee County Search and Rescue North. The hikers ended up stranded at 13,500 feet in terrain that exceeded their ability.
GardeningTree Hugger

How to Prepare Your Garden for Summer Heat Waves

In the U.S., a record-breaking heat wave hit the Pacific Northwest last week. As of today, Western states are facing another day of heat with more than 18 million people under heat alerts. In a heat wave, it can be challenging to keep on top of things in your garden and make sure that your plants survive the extreme temperatures.
Colorado Statedenvergazette.com

Haze from Western fires settles in Colorado

Smoke from fires across the Pacific Northwest filled Colorado skies Tuesday, worsening the state's air quality and in the Pikes Peak region obscuring views of America's Mountain. More than 60 fires burning across the West have blackened 918,000 acres of land, with some of the worst blazes raging in California,...
Home & Gardencasandraproperties.com

Important Tips On How To Prepare Your House For Winter

With the warm weather, sun shining, and people enjoying the spoils of the summer months, it might be hard to think of winter. However, as much as we would like to postpone the thought of winter chills, it will come sooner than you can imagine, and the warmer months are the perfect time to prepare. If you live in a rural area that usually gets hit hard in the winter, making it impossible for you to drive out to the nearest supermarket, then it makes sense to do your prepping ahead of time, when things are a bit easier. The following are a few tips on how best to keep your family safe in preparation for a potentially long winter.
Colorado Statedenvergazette.com

Parking permit system, shuttle service coming soon to popular Colorado 14er

Overcrowding in recent years has been problematic on a number of Colorado 14ers, including Quandary Peak. In 2020, this Summit County mountain was the most popular 14,000-plus-foot peak in the state, attracting close to 50,000 hikers. In response to the crowding, a number of possible solutions were proposed, some of which are now being implemented.
Environmentccenterdispatch.com

4 ways to prepare your tech for hurricane season

(BPT) - Hurricane season is here. Following a record-breaking 2020 season, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts yet another equally – if not, more – active hurricane season this year with at least 13 to 20 named storms. Hurricanes can cause major damage to homes, businesses and critical communications...
Home & Gardensrcity.org

Wildfire Ready: Preparing Your Deck For Fire Season and Making it Safer

Decks are often one of the most beautiful parts of a home, but they can also contribute to the spread of a wildfire. There are several critical steps that you can take, that range from the type of material used to build or rebuild the balcony or deck, keeping the area under clean and clear and by creating defensible space.
Oregon StatePosted by
Melanie Henshaw

Being prepared is critical: How to stay safe this Oregon wildfire season

(EUGENE, OR) Wildfire season is in full swing, and Oregonians may be affected by fire in a variety of ways. State experts have advice on keeping residents and homes safe. There are currently nine major wildfires burning in the state, including the largest fire in the country, the Bootleg Fire, which is currently burning over 300,000 acres in Klamath County. Wildfire preparedness is important in staying safe. There are several steps you can take during wildfire season to be prepared in case of a fire, including pre-packing a survival and travel bag and making an emergency plan.
Colorado Stateskyhinews.com

One of Colorado’s most popular 14ers to see parking permits by July 30

Summit County officials, along with leaders from the town of Breckenridge, are pushing forward with some strategies to help mitigate the overcrowded parking at the Quandary Peak trailhead, but more work is to be done to ensure surrounding trailheads, including McCullough Gulch, won’t be negatively impacted. During a Summit Board...
Colorado Statecpr.org

How To Explore Colorado’s Redistricting Maps And Share Your Comments

Colorado’s redistricting process could change the state’s balance of power and redraw its political landscape, splitting apart some voting blocs and creating new political neighbors. The commissions have already published draft maps for the state legislature and Congress, including Colorado’s new U.S. House district. They’ve also collected more than 1,000...

Comments / 0

Community Policy