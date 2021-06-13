How to prepare for your first 14er climb of the season in Colorado

With the warm weather, sun shining, and people enjoying the spoils of the summer months, it might be hard to think of winter. However, as much as we would like to postpone the thought of winter chills, it will come sooner than you can imagine, and the warmer months are the perfect time to prepare. If you live in a rural area that usually gets hit hard in the winter, making it impossible for you to drive out to the nearest supermarket, then it makes sense to do your prepping ahead of time, when things are a bit easier. The following are a few tips on how best to keep your family safe in preparation for a potentially long winter.