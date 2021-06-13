Cancel
Shad0w leads LGD Gaming to their first win of the 2021 LPL Summer Split against Ultra Prime

By Cristian Lupasco
dotesports.com
 8 days ago

LGD Gaming picked up their first win of the 2021 LPL Summer Split in a 2-0 series today after a comeback led by Shad0w against Ultra Prime, formerly known as eStar. The 20-year-old jungler played Udyr and Nidalee throughout today's League of Legends series. While in the first game he was playing more reactively with the tank pick, in the second he took over the game with aggressive and proactive plays. Even though UP built a 5,000-gold lead in both games, Shad0w kept up with the opposing jungler to aid his team in the comebacks.

