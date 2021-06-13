Clash of Clans June 2021 update to bring new super troop

Here is the good news for all COC fans there. New levels of Defense are coming for Town Hall 14. Read the full article for more details about the COC Summer Update. Developed and published by SuperCell, Clash of Clans is a freemium mobile strategy Video game. This game revolves around a village that the player or chief has to build and upgrade. The chief is responsible for defending his Town Hall through upgrading the troops and infrastructure of the village. In this article, we are going to talk about several new levels updates that are coming for defense and troops. So, here is everything you need to know about the COC Summer Update.