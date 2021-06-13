Clash of Clans June 2021 update to bring new super troop
Clash of Clans’ June update is launching soon with a lot of new features. One of the most exciting of these is a new super troop, called Rocket Balloon. As the name suggests, it’s a quick-moving hot air balloon that is fitted with rocket boosters. The Rocket Balloon rams against structures to damage them and also does splash damage in a radius around it on being destroyed. It costs 25,000 dark elixirs to get the boost. The balloon’s favorite targets are defenses.dotesports.com