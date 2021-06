BISBEE — The Bisbee Pumas kicked off summer football practice this past week focusing on the Aug. 27 season opener. The Pumas were one of the fortunate few teams in Cochise County that had a season last year. Things didn’t go as well as coach Brian Vertrees or his players would have liked. Bisbee lost its first six games before winning its season finale over Tombstone, ending the year 1-6.