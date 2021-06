2 down 2 to go for our Tampa Bay Lightning. After decisive victories over the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes, it’s now time to put away the New York Islanders. The team that takes this series will play for the Stanley Cup. If this seems familiar, it should. The Lightning beat the Islanders 4 games to 2 to advance to the Stanley Cup finals last year. You know what happened then. The big difference this year – no bubble. And the Bolts will have home ice advantage. Games 1 and 2 will be played at Amalie Arena. The series then moves to Long Island for games 3 and 4.