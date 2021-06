A Laurel County man indicted on a federal murder charge after being pardoned by former governor Matt Bevin is being released from jail. A judge ruled Patrick Baker can remain on house arrest until his trial date in August. He was to be released Wednesday. Conditions of his release include giving up his gun and wearing a tracking device. Baker was convicted of manslaughter in the 2014 death of Donald Mills. He was later pardoned in Bevin’s final days as governor in 2019. Baker was arrested on the federal charge at the end of May.