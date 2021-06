Coronavirus: Delta variant fuels sharp rise in instances as Britain’s lockdown ‘freedom day’ determination looms. UK infections of Covid-19 continued to rise, posing a dilemma for Prime Minister Boris Johnson forward of a crunch determination on Monday on whether or not to proceed with the ultimate stage of reopening the financial system later this month.Knowledge launched on Friday by the Workplace for Nationwide Statistics confirmed an estimated 1 in 560 folks in England had the virus within the week to June 4, up from 1 in 640 per week earlier and 1 in 1,340 within the week via Could 8.The month-long rising pattern has been fuelled by the quicker…