Bitcoin fell rather hard during the trading session on Tuesday, breaking down below the $30,000 level. However, we have bounced back above that area as buyers came back in to try to pick up Bitcoin. At this point, the market is certainly looking like it is testing a significant support level, and if we break down below the bottom of the hammer that had formed during the Tuesday session, then it will be the last vestiges of support that could open up a move down to the $20,000 level.