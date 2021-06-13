Pups With Tents: Hot Dogs And Campfire Safety

SALT LAKE CITY – June 21, 2021 – (Newswire.com) Just like everyone else, the Kings Peak founders added a puppy to their family during the 2020 pandemic. Even before they got Ollie, backpacking was a big part of their lives, and they wanted their pup to be a part of that too. Taking dogs to the mountains is like taking kids to Disneyland, they obviously belong there. But they quickly found there was no easy way to accommodate Ollie sleeping at night without either making a mess of the gear or making him sleep outside. After contemplating a DIY solution, they decided that they should spend a lot more time and effort towards this project to make the perfect solution and see if others were interested in the same idea. So, they created the Kings Peak tent, which has a separate section in the tent for a dog. It features an interior removable mesh wall and a separate exterior doggy door.