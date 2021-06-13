Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Pups With Tents: Hot Dogs And Campfire Safety

By Kevin Roberts
petguide.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA day spent trekking in the outdoors isn’t complete without a campfire. And unless you’re roasting wieners, campfires and dogs shouldn’t mix! Kevin Roberts offers his fire safety tips when you’re camping with your dogs. There is something about the great outdoors that really makes me hungry. Perhaps it’s all...

www.petguide.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Dogs#Campfires#Camping#First Aid Kits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
Related
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Leaving dogs in hot cars could be deadly

BANGOR — Our pets love to be outside and play, but when the temperatures are in the 90s how do we know when it’s too hot for them?. “If you don’t want to be outside doing it, your dog probably doesn’t want to be outside doing it either,” said Kathryn Ravenscraft, director of development at the Bangor Humane Society.
RestaurantsPosted by
1440 WROK

This Illinois Hot Dog Joint Has 39 Different Hot Dogs On The Menu

Summertime = hot dog season. Is there anything better than a delicious hot dog on a summer day? Whether it's a baseball game, concert, or cookout, hot dogs are the best. Whether you're someone who likes your dog super plain, or you like a ton of fixings, I think I found the best hot dog spot in Illinois. I think once you see this menu you'll never look at a hot dog the same way again. Because on this menu, the options are truly endless.
Food & DrinksPosted by
The Beacon Newspapers

For the healthiest hot dogs, go natural

From Memorial Day to Labor Day, hot dogs are a cookout staple. So, if you’re in charge of the shopping, here’s what to keep in mind to pick franks that are reasonably healthy and tasty. The biggest stumbling block is sodium. Several dogs on the market have over 600 mg...
Petsmckinneyonline.com

A Pediatrician’s Guide to Dog Safety with Children

I own a 70-pound pitbull/boxer rescue dog. He is a giant baby, a cuddle bug, and a momma’s boy. He is scared of thunderstorms, the ice cream truck, new people and places. He loves doggie daycare and salmon jerky. As precious as he is, I keep a very close eye when he’s around children.
PetsWBKO

Here’s some dog park safety tips

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -The summer is a time where everyone can enjoy a little fun outside, including dogs!. With so many paws running around and enjoying the fresh air, it can be possible for some dogs not to get along. Dog owner Alex Pilgreen says an incident happened once between his dog Luna and another dog while visiting a dog park.
Petsravallirepublic.com

Hot dog: Veterinarians give summer safety tips

Outdoor activities and warmer temperatures are in full swing. While most folks know how to protect themselves from the sun and heat, remembering to protect your dog or cat while out and about is also important.
Petspetsbest.com

6 Health and Safety Tips for Camping with Your Dog

As the weather gets warmer, outdoor activities, like camping and hiking, beckon. Your dog, of course, is the perfect companion to explore new spots and enjoy new adventures with. Although the great wide open is a dog’s natural environment, there are a number of best practices you should follow when being in the wilderness with your pup. In this article, we’ll go over health and safety tips for camping with our four-legged friends.
Petssidewalkdog.com

July 4th Dog Safety Tips

Ah, Independence Day. The sights, the smells, the BOOMS! It’s one of the best days in our country’s history, but it probably isn’t your doggo’s fave. Lucky for you and your patriotic pup, we’ve put together a list of July 4th dog safety tips to help both of you enjoy the most American day of the year.
PetsPosted by
My Country 95.5

REMINDER: Never Leave Dogs In A Hot Car

This time of year we find ourselves adjusting our thinking from the cold and cooler temps of winter and spring. It's hot, and we don't want to leave our dogs in the car. This time of year we find ourselves adjusting our thinking from the cold and cooler temps of winter and spring. It's hot, and we don't want to leave our dogs in the car.
Petsmyblono.com

Hot Dogs Friday – Stanley

This sweet little man is Stanley, a 7-8 year old Boston Terrier mix. He weighs 28 pounds. He get along well with other dogs and older children. Her enjoys playing and cuddling. Stanley has some health conditions that are being treated so he needs a home near Bloomington. To adopt...
Petsfox44news.com

Safety tips for pets in hot weather

It’s going to be a hot one this weekend – and while you’re keeping yourself cool….don’t forget about your furry family members. The Woodway Department of Safety posted the graph below on their Facebook page to warn pet parents about the dangers of hot concrete and asphalt. The department says...
PetsAthens Messenger

Hints from Heloise: Dog safety

Dear Heloise: It scares me to see a dog riding in a car with the window down and his head sticking out. This seems extremely unsafe. — Julie R. in Texas. Julie, you're right; this is dangerous. Any number of things can happen: The dog can be struck by road debris, something can fly into his eye (sand, dirt), he can hit his head on signage, he could possibly jump out or be thrown out of the vehicle. His delicate ear flaps can be damaged by the wind.
Food & DrinksColorado Springs Independent

Stump Dogs hot dogs are no BS

Sometimes, all there is to hold onto is a quick, tasty hot dog: no BS, no craft aspirations, nothing fancy whatsoever. That is what Stump Dog does, and for only a few bucks, the modicum of sanity that a fine-ground, cured, smoked, all-beef sausage offers can make its soothing presence felt.
Petsbarkpost.com

Dog Chew Guide & Safety Precautions

When it’s not your shoes, chewing is an important activity for dogs. It helps relieve stress and anxiety, reduces plaque buildup on teeth, burns excess energy and helps ease boredom, allows puppies to explore their world and learn what is and is not appropriate to gnaw, and enables us to spot potential health concerns when chewing behavior changes.
PetsCaymanmama.com

Kings Peak Tent, First Ever 2-Person, 1-2 Dog Tent

SALT LAKE CITY – June 21, 2021 – (Newswire.com) Just like everyone else, the Kings Peak founders added a puppy to their family during the 2020 pandemic. Even before they got Ollie, backpacking was a big part of their lives, and they wanted their pup to be a part of that too. Taking dogs to the mountains is like taking kids to Disneyland, they obviously belong there. But they quickly found there was no easy way to accommodate Ollie sleeping at night without either making a mess of the gear or making him sleep outside. After contemplating a DIY solution, they decided that they should spend a lot more time and effort towards this project to make the perfect solution and see if others were interested in the same idea. So, they created the Kings Peak tent, which has a separate section in the tent for a dog. It features an interior removable mesh wall and a separate exterior doggy door.
PetsElite Daily

These Dog Pool Floats Will Keep Your Pup Chill AF

Your pup can enjoy some fun in the sun this summer — on a literal pool float. ICYDK, there are pool floats just for your fur baby, and they might be the cutest thing you’ve seen in a while. Instead of you flying solo, you can both get in on the fun. Whether you choose to lounge alongside your dog or let them float as you take a dip, the FUNBOY x Bark summer 2021 dog pool float collection is pup-tastic.