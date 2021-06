Denmark face Finland this afternoon as the teams get Euro 2020’s Group B under way in Copenhagen.Belgium and Russia join these two sides in the group, meaning the Danes and Finnish must fire on all cylinders to progress to the round of 16.FOLLOW LIVE: Team news and all the action as Denmark face Finland at Euro 2020Denmark and Finland may well find themselves in a three-way race with Russia to qualify second behind Belgium – one of the competition’s favourites – though there is the possibility that one of them advances as a third-placed finisher.Denmark Euro 2020 squad guide...