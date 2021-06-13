Litecoin Price Prediction – LTC/USD Slips to $158

The Litecoin price is approaching the $150 support as bearish signals are still widespread. LTC/USD has been looking bearish as the price tested and printed below $160 to touch the low of $158.06 support level. The price is also trading under both 9-day and 21-day moving averages within the channel. Looking at the daily indicator, the Relative Strength Index (14) is seen trading below 40-level. The trading volume has also picked up immediately after the selling kicked in. Therefore, $150 will now be the main level of support that needs to be watched.