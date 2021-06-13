Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction – BCH/USD Searches for $500 Support

ETH/USD – Daily Chart. It is now again depicted on the ETH/USD daily chart as it happened last on May 23 while a bearish candlestick emerged to briefly breach past the lower level of $2,000. Yet, price lowers more with a high pressure to create a kind of panicking situation for investors and long-position takers of the crypto economy. The 14-day SMA trend-line has closely moved downward in a state of touching the 50-day SMA indicator. The bearish trend-line drew through the SMA trend lines to the south to find a place on top of the starting formation of the present bearish candlestick. The Stochastic Oscillators are in the oversold region to suggest that near exhaustion of falling forces.