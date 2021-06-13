Bitcoin Cash Price Prediction – BCH/USD Searches for $500 Support
The Bitcoin Cash price struggles to stay above $580 as bears call for $560 as the coin could settle in consolidation around $560. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is pushing for consolidation around $565 but the trend has a bearish inclination, which may likely test the support at $500 as it moves below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages. More so, the technical indicator has remained bearish as the Relative Strength Index (14) continues to dig deeper in the negative region as the signal line reflects the influence the sellers have over the price.insidebitcoins.com