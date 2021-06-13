Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rockford, IL

In Brief: Business People

Rockford Register-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKFORD — OrthoIllinois surgeon Dr. Scott Trenhaile was invited to contribute his expertise for an educational presentation titled Double-Row Vented Anchors to Maximize Biology and Mechanics” and serve as a panelist for the course Q&A discussion at the 38th annual San Diego Shoulder Course held June 4-5. The event was attended by orthopedic surgeons from around the U.S. and internationally to learn advanced techniques in arthroscopy, arthroplasty and fracture care of the shoulder.

www.rrstar.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rochelle, IL
City
Chicago, IL
City
Rockford, IL
Rockford, IL
Business
Local
Illinois Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illinois College#Business People#Odor#Orthoillinois#Q A#Rush Medical College#Rush University#Ii#The University Of Arizona
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related