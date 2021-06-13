In Brief: Business People

ROCKFORD — OrthoIllinois surgeon Dr. Scott Trenhaile was invited to contribute his expertise for an educational presentation titled Double-Row Vented Anchors to Maximize Biology and Mechanics” and serve as a panelist for the course Q&A discussion at the 38th annual San Diego Shoulder Course held June 4-5. The event was attended by orthopedic surgeons from around the U.S. and internationally to learn advanced techniques in arthroscopy, arthroplasty and fracture care of the shoulder.