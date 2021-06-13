Eriksen emergency follows union's warning of too many games

The biggest news came out of the Euro 2020 tournament on Saturday when Danish star Christian Eriksen collapsed around the 43rd minute of their game vs Finland. Players immediately waved for medics, who then called for EMT’s. News slowly emerged that Eriksen had suffered a heart attack, and as his teammates provided a privacy curtain the EMTs performed CPR to save his life. The revived Eriksen was transported to the hospital and most recent news is that he is recovering, with further tests in store to discover why it happened. The game resumed (to some controversy) after approximately 90 minutes with Finland pulling out a 1-0 win.