Eriksen emergency follows union's warning of too many games

 8 days ago

GENEVA (AP) — Christian Eriksen was playing in his 66th competitive game in exactly one year when Denmark played Finland on Saturday at the European Championship. The 29-year-old playmaker had almost no breaks while playing for Inter Milan and Denmark since soccer restarted after the pandemic shutdown. Eriksen finished last season in the Europa League final on Aug. 21. This season started for him 15 days later when Denmark played Belgium in the Nations League. It is unclear what caused Eriksen’s scary collapse on the field but players union FIFPRO warned the congested schedule and plans for more games and new competitions was putting players at risk.

