OT Daughtry Richardson's official visit to FSU was a return 'home'

TALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Central three-star offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson spent the weekend at Florida State on his official visit. He was accompanied by multiple family members. Richardson, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla. and lived here until recently, mentioned that he still has three sisters that live here. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman highlighted the fact that this weekend was a sort of homecoming for him.