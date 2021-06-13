Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florida State

OT Daughtry Richardson's official visit to FSU was a return 'home'

By Chris Nee
Posted by 
247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTALLAHASSEE -- Miami (Fla.) Central three-star offensive tackle Daughtry Richardson spent the weekend at Florida State on his official visit. He was accompanied by multiple family members. Richardson, who is originally from Tallahassee, Fla. and lived here until recently, mentioned that he still has three sisters that live here. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound offensive lineman highlighted the fact that this weekend was a sort of homecoming for him.

247sports.com
247Sports

247Sports

26K+
Followers
213K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Miami, FL
College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Football
State
Kentucky State
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
Miami, FL
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bowling#American Football#Ot#Coach Atkins
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
News Break
FSU
Related
NFLPosted by
247Sports

TE Will Mallory back for workouts after missing spring

Tight end Will Mallory was held out of spring practices following shoulder surgery. However, Mallory has returned and is on his way to being ready for the start of fall practices. “The shoulder’s doing good,” Mallory said. “I’m basically full-go now. It’s good to be back. I missed being out...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Top100 RB Branson Robinson sets commitment date

One of Georgia's top targets has set his commitment date. Germantown (Madison, Miss.) running back Branson Robinson let it be known, via his personal Twitter account, that he will go public with a decision on July 21. "I’m announcing my college decision on my uncle’s birthday July 21st," Robinson said.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Tyler Nickel Lands UNC Offer

One day after watching Tyler Nickel in person for the first time, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis offered a scholarship to the 6-foot-7 rising senior from Elkton (Va.) East Rockingham on Monday. Davis and his staff have been recruiting Nickel aggressively since early May, forging a connection and making...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Stanford bats heat up in 14-5 elimination game win

The Stanford Cardinal's four postseason wins had come with nine or more runs while their two losses occurred with only four runs in each defeat. In Monday's elimination game versus the Arizona Wildcats, the Stanford bats returned to lead the way and keep the Cardinal alive at the College World Series with a 14-5 win.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

George Maile talks Baylor commitment

Two official visits is all George Maile needed to settle on a college choice. The four-star offensive guard from South Jordan (Utah) Bingham announced his commitment to Baylor following his first trip to campus over the weekend, choosing the Big 12 program over a dozen other scholarship offers. Maile had...
MLBPosted by
247Sports

Four ASU players enter transfer portal including starter Hunter Jump

Arizona State outfielder Hunter Jump, right-handed pitchers Joe Hauser and Alexander Ogg and catcher Logan Paustian have entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to D1Baseball’s Transfer Tracker. The Sun Devils reportedly have eight players in the transfer portal, a development that to some degree was anticipated following a coaching change...
Indiana StatePosted by
247Sports

Inside Indiana's big recruiting weekend on the trail

Indiana had a big weekend on the recruiting trail, hosting 16 official visitors. Two were already committed in Top247 athlete Dasan McCullough and Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) American Heritage defensive lineman Richard Thomas. Two more joined the fold in Pompano Beach (Fla.) Coconut Creek four-star cornerback Trevell Mullen and one of the top linebackers in the Midwest in London (Ohio) High’s Isaiah Jones.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Gamecocks receive first 2022 commit

South Carolina men's basketball has its first Class of 2022 commitment in guard Zachary Davis (Denmark, S.C./Denmark-Olar). According to his announcement on Twitter Monday evening, Davis visited with head coach Frank Martin and newly named assistant coach Brian Steele earlier in the day, was offered and committed shortly after. "Blessed...
NBAPosted by
247Sports

Matthew Mayer returning to Baylor for Senior season

The defending champion Baylor Bears will return a key piece to the puzzle for next season as Matthew Mayer has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft process and solidify his return to Baylor for his senior season. It is a big win for Scott Drew and the Baylor program, as Mayer is expected to emerge as a key player for the 2021-22 season after the departure of four starters from last years championship squad.