Although we’re all for creating high-quality content, we also recognize that sometimes the best way to get started is by just getting started and worrying about the particulars further down the road. With that being said, improving your audio quality for your videos may have crossed your mind once or twice in the past. If you’re finally ready to make the jump to upgrade to an external microphone, we can help with this part of the journey. Keep reading to learn more about shopping for the best mics for video recording.