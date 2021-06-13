4 Facts About the G43

On June 21, 1982, John Warnock Hinckley Jr. was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the attempted assassination of President Ronald Reagan in March of 1981. Hinckley used a firearm in his assassination attempt, a weapon a mentally ill person in the United States is not supposed to be able to purchase or possess. Hinckley fired a cheap, foreign import .22 LR revolver six times, striking President Reagan with a ricochet, gravely wounding the elderly president. Also seriously wounded was press secretary Jim Brady, as well as a police officer and a Secret Service agent. A Cleveland, Ohio labor official on the scene, Alfred Antenucci, subdued Hinckley with a blow to the head and a tackle. Frank J. McNamara, yet another Cleveland based labor official, jumped on the would-be assassin and started punching the downed assassin. (Moral of the story, do not mess with Cleveland labor officials!)