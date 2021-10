There was a time in Rap history when Fetty Wap was the big "it" artist on the block. He dominated the charts and airwaves with tracks like "My Way" and "Trap Queen," but fans noticed that as time has progressed, Fetty hasn't had the same impact on the culture. His name has been entangled in headlines pertaining to his exes, mother of his children, paternity, the loss of his daughter, along with his marriage and divorce. While there have been a few releases over the years, Fetty fans have been awaiting the arrival of his comeback.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO