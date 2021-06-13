Cancel
Review: 60300 Wildlife Rescue ATV

By CapnRex101
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral appealing animals populate the Wildlife Rescue subtheme, including new monkeys. This creature features impressive detail and appears quite realistic beside previous examples. 60300 Wildlife Rescue ATV contains two such monkeys and therefore looks interesting. The accompanying vehicle integrates the clever steering and suspension mechanism launched during January, alongside a...

AnimalsVoice of America

Urban Wildlife

We follow several groups trying to protect wildlife in Washington DC by educating and showing communities how small changes can help save the lives of these animals.
Animalsecowatch.com

Life After Wildlife Trafficking: What Happens to Rescued Animals?

In 2013 authorities at Bangkok's main airport busted a smuggler carrying 54 ploughshare tortoises from Madagascar crammed in a suitcase. The seizure of what amounted to about 10% of the critically endangered species' wild population made news around the world. What happened to those animals later did not generate as...
Animalsthemountvernongrapevine.com

Wildlife Wednesday – The Piping Plover

Welcome back to Wildlife Wednesday from your Ohio Division of Wildlife! If you haven’t heard, Ohio is now home to a nest of birds we haven’t seen nest here in at least 80 years – the Piping Plover. The federally and state endangered birds have constructed a nest at Maumee...
PetsNME

‘Alba: A Wildlife Adventure’ review: sun, sea, and socially conscious photography

Some games want to put their players in positions of power; fantasies of strength, agility and wisdom. Then, there are games that want to punish players; masocore challenges of brainpower and reflexes. Ever more common are the cute, whimsical experiences that fall into the Wholesome games category, which even have their whole show at E3 this year. Alba: A Wildlife Adventure by UsTwo Games fits firmly in this category, and it does what it promises so well, it may well be the benchmark by which to judge all others.
Animalsthekashmirpress.com

Wildlife officials rescue two leopard cubs in Budgam

Budgam, Jun 07: Three days after a four-year-old girl was mauled to death in Budgam, the villagers of Punch-Gund Beerwah on Monday captured two leopard cubs and later handed them over to wildlife officials. Officials said that the officials from the Wildlife department reached the village soon after receiving information...
Video GamesGamezebo

Alba: A Wildlife Adventure [Switch] Review – Into the Great Wide Open

Nominally a ‘kid’s game’ Alba: A Wildlife Adventure is actually a sun-kissed joy to play – regardless of your age. Originally released on Apple Arcade (where we called it “bright, brilliant and essential”) it’s made its way onto the Switch – where it can hopefully find a whole new audience. Because it certainly deserves to.
AnimalsThousand Oaks Acorn

Wildlife bridge might not work

The Liberty Canyon wildlife bridge is an expensive experiment that may not work. Mountain lions have successfully crossed the 101 by using underpasses and tunnels, perfect for an animal that prefers to be hidden. Prey animals are the type that prefer open spaces (bridges). The bridge location is where the...
AnimalsVoice of America

Wildlife Conservation

VOA Connect Episode 179 - Different ways people are protecting the animal species in their communities. (includes previously aired material).
Pennsylvania State6abc

Pa. wildlife rehabber rescues family of Eastern Screech Owls

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- "We're here to undo the damage that human beings cause in the environment," said Rick Schubert, a wildlife rehabilitator and lifelong animal lover. Schubert is the Executive Director at the Philadelphia Metro Wildlife Center, which has seen an increase in animal injuries related to spotted lanternfly-killing...
Vermont StateWCAX

Wildlife Watch: Vermont wildlife rehabilitators

STARKSBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - When an animal is found injured or orphaned, the state relies on wildlife rehabilitators to bring them back to good health and return them to the wild. Ike Bendavid found out what it takes to be a wildlife rehabber. Medora Plimpton has always had a passion...
Evergreen, COpagosasprings.com

Warning: Recent wildlife attacks

Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials are issuing its annual warning to avoid elk, moose and deer that have newborn calves and fawns this time of year. The alert was prompted by a pair of recent conflicts resulting in injuries to a pair of elderly men – one in Steamboat Springs on May 29 and the other in Evergreen on June 3.
Petsbradtguides.com

52 Wildlife Weekends

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. This first guide to British wildlife experiences packaged into 52 weekend-sized breaks highlights the best of British wildlife – from tiny silver-spotted skippers to gargantuan basking sharks, from seabird skyscrapers to autumn fungi. For both the experienced wildlife tourist and the novice, the suggestions criss-cross England, Scotland and Wales. With stunning colour photos the author shows when, where and how to see Britain’s most exciting wildlife – complete with inspiring itineraries, engaging descriptions, detailed directions and tips on how to find, identify and enjoy British animals and plants. Each entry gives details on species of interest, the landscapes they inhabit and on how to plan the weekend. An ‘at a glance’ box summarizes details with a thumbnail map. Each entry suggests accommodation.
Animalsmycouriertribune.com

Remember to leave wildlife alone

While out patrolling your yard or even your neighborhood, you might encounter a variety of newborn animals. To you, they may appear abandoned, but that is usually not the case. The parents are normally just out of eyesight or gathering food and will return to take care of their young, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Photographywhyevolutionistrue.com

Readers’ wildlife photos

Today’s photos, taken by Paul Edelman in Tennessee, were sent in by his wife Suzanna Sherry; both are law professors at Vanderbilt. I believe that the captions and IDs are hers, though, and they’re indented. I’m answering your call of desperation with more photos from my husband, Paul Edelman. Migration...
Petsbradtguides.com

Galapagos Wildlife

Special offer: Enjoy 10% off this title - exclusively on bradtguides.com!. Travelling to the Galápagos to discover the unique flora and fauna that so captivated Darwin and the many that followed him is a rite of passage for serious wildlife enthusiasts. Written by two expert naturalists who are passionate about the Galápagos, this guide is packed with entertaining descriptions, while full-colour photography aids in identifying key species both on land and below water. Now with more detailed descriptions of island landing sites, more photos, and updated information on conservation efforts, Bradt’s Galápagos Wildlife is the perfect companion for this once-in-a-lifetime trip. For those looking to explore it also includes unique island trail plans.
WildlifeThe Spokesman-Review

Learning to live with wildlife

For many, seeing deer, turkeys and even the occasional black bear is one of the perks of living in the Inland Northwest. But living close to wildlife requires some human adaptation. “I think the biggest thing is give them their space,” said Marie Neumiller, the Inland Northwest Wildlife Council’s executive...
WildlifeTeton Valley News

Accounting for wildlife migrations

Summer is here and like many Idahoans, my weekends are spent camping on Idaho’s vast public lands. The state is blessed with some of the world’s best outdoor adventures, whether it is riding dune buggies in the St. Anthony Sand Dunes or hiking to high mountain lakes to fish. Like...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Don’t feed the wildlife

INDIANA – A helpful tip on living with wildlife: Don’t feed wildlife. Feeding wildlife can disrupt their natural biology, spread disease, and create conflict with other wildlife. Instead, provide habitat. A resident landowner or tenant can legally capture the following species of wild animals without a permit on the property...