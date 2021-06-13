Buildable Adidas trainers teased
"There seems to be a sudden uptick of giant buildable objects..." "Forgive me for being obtuse. But what is a trainer in this context? A shoe? A diaper? " Beneath it lay uncovered a huge starship, one hundred and fifty meters long, shaped like a sleek running shoe, perfectly white and mind-boggingly beautiful. At the heart of it, unseen, lay a small gold box which carried within it the most brain-wrenching device ever conceived, a device which made this starship unique in the history of the galaxy, a device after which the ship had been named – The Heart of Gold.brickset.com