LEGO minifigures have become an icon separate from the plastic bricks and earned their place in the minds of builders new and old, but which LEGO set has the most?. The LEGO Group have produced a huge amount of minifigures in their history, with some sets including a small village’s worth of characters. You might be surprised to hear that most of these have been from the many chess sets, although there are a few recent models that have managed to make their way into the top five.