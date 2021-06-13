Every project in the first round of the LEGO BrickLink Designer Program
The first eight rejected LEGO Ideas projects that will soon be available for crowdfunding as part of the first round in the BrickLink Designer Program have been chosen. The BrickLink Designer Program’s first round of crowdfunding is approaching quickly, with eight submissions needing to be chosen for builders to pick and purchase. Ahead of time, the final projects have been revealed, with a diverse collection of models ready to tempt fans of the rejected LEGO Ideas builds.www.brickfanatics.com