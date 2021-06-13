Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Design

Every project in the first round of the LEGO BrickLink Designer Program

By Jack Yates
brickfanatics.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first eight rejected LEGO Ideas projects that will soon be available for crowdfunding as part of the first round in the BrickLink Designer Program have been chosen. The BrickLink Designer Program’s first round of crowdfunding is approaching quickly, with eight submissions needing to be chosen for builders to pick and purchase. Ahead of time, the final projects have been revealed, with a diverse collection of models ready to tempt fans of the rejected LEGO Ideas builds.

www.brickfanatics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Flight
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lego Ideas#Lego Ideas#Bionicle#Castle#Bricklink#Brick Fanatics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Lego
News Break
Design
Related
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

Write a new chapter with the LEGO Ideas 21327 Typewriter designer video

The designer video for the latest LEGO Ideas set has been released, taking us behind the keys and exploring the internal mechanisms of the new and nostalgic model. LEGO designers Wes Talbott and James May are on hand to take builders behind the scenes of the new LEGO Ideas set as 21327 Typewriter is explored with tales of how it came to be, the stages of development for the many mechanisms and more.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

LEGO Ideas designer explains the biggest change in 21327 Typewriter

The designers behind the newly-announced LEGO Ideas 21327 Typewriter have revealed why they made a huge change to fan designer Steve Guinness’s original model. Revealed by the LEGO Group earlier today, 21327 Typewriter takes Steve’s grey replica of the retro writing tool and paints it sand green. And as Brick Fanatics learned at this year’s LEGO Fan Media event, there’s a very specific reason for that colour change.
Designbrickfanatics.com

LEGO DOTS designer showcases unique designs

A LEGO designer for the DOTS theme has published high-quality versions of the printed designs used throughout the theme, showcasing the creativity within the miniature artwork. LEGO designer and illustrator Diego Sancho has taken to Instagram to continue a series of posts revealing the designs on some of the smaller...
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

The One With the LEGO 10292 Friends Apartments designer video

The designer video for LEGO 10292 The Friends Apartments has been released, taking us behind the bricks of the sitcom set and its many references straight from the people who made it. Following the wide release of 10292 The Friends Apartments, the LEGO Group have made the accompanying designer video,...
TV & Videosbrickfanatics.com

The LEGO NINJAGO vlogs continue with the first steps on the island

The second episode of the high-tech LEGO NINJAGO vlog series has been released as the heroic team begin to survey the island and their own vehicles. The new collection of NINJAGO vlogs, which were recently announced alongside the first instalment, sees Jay and Nya brought to life like never before as actors portray the fan-favourite characters by blending live-action and animation.
Entertainmentbrickfanatics.com

Have you got any questions for a LEGO designer?

In preparation for the upcoming LEGO CON event, builders are being given the opportunity to have their burning questions answered by a LEGO designer. Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that LEGO CON is the LEGO Group’s first digital event dedicated entirely to their iconic bricks, and the sets made from them.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

Face the Bone Demon with a first look at a LEGO Monkie Kid summer set

The new LEGO Monkie Kid summer sets are starting to find themselves in the hands of builders, meaning it’s time to get up close and personal with 80028 The Bone Demon. Whilst usually we wouldn’t recommend getting too familiar with an entity known as The Bone Demon, the first reviews for the record-breaking LEGO set have arrived – so we’ll allow it just this once. Monkie Kid 80028 The Bone Demon is one of three upcoming models for the theme and Bricks By Mind has received it early, giving us a detailed view of the new minifigures and glowing effects throughout the build.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

First images of LEGO Friends 2021 Advent Calendar unveiled in catalogue

The LEGO Friends Advent Calendar for 2021 joins the other seasonal sets with new micro-dolls and builds in a festive display that has been revealed thanks to a Japanese catalogue. Following on from the reveals of CITY, Marvel, Star Wars and Harry Potter, the fifth Advent Calendar for 2021 has...
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

Medieval Blacksmith designer takes another LEGO Ideas project to 10K

The designer behind 21325 Medieval Blacksmith has successfully taken another Castle-themed project to the LEGO Ideas review stage. Clemens Fiedler’s Medieval Harbor has racked up 10,000 votes in the nick of time, with only a month or so left until it expired from the crowdsourcing phase. Unlike their other LEGO Ideas projects, including 21325 Medieval Blacksmith, the Medieval Harbour is just a facade with the rear showing the interior.
Legobrickfanatics.com

FIRST LEGO League contest winners revealed

LEGO Ideas has announced the winners of its contest to design a new mission model for the FIRST LEGO League. The world’s foremost robotics competition, FIRST LEGO League is intended to inspire kids to pursue careers in STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths) fields. Students from over 100 countries compete in the tournament every single year, using robots controlled by LEGO MINDSTORMS to overcome challenges and rack up points.
Lifestyleokcfox.com

LEGO Build-Off Competition: Round 2

Last week Shelby and Amy showed what they had when it came to creating a master piece with Legos, today Malcolm and Ryan show off their Lego-building skills! Don't forget to catch an all-new episode of "Lego Masters" tonight at 7 on Fox 25.
Designers & Collectionsbrickfanatics.com

LEGO 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar designer: ‘It’s meant to fool the eye’

The designer behind the newly-announced LEGO 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar explains how the trainer’s organic shaping is intended to ‘fool the eye’. Officially revealed today, the first brick-built result of the partnership between the LEGO Group and Adidas (following earlier clothing collaborations) takes the iconic Adidas Superstar and transforms it into a solid, plastic display piece. You can find out more about the 731-piece model by clicking here.
Journalismbrickfanatics.com

LEGO designer reveals secret behind new Monkie Kid set

The creator of the LEGO Monkie Kid theme has revealed how the design team was inspired by a video game for one of this summer’s sets. Three new Monkie Kid models are due to launch on July 1, including 80025 Sandy’s Power Loader Mech, 80026 Pigsy’s Noodle Tank and 80028 The Bone Demon. The latter of that trio has already set a new record for the LEGO Group in the number of glow-in-the-dark elements it contains, but that’s not the only reason it’s shaping up to be the most exciting of the three sets.
Economybrickfanatics.com

The LEGO VIP program hints at the size of the company’s adult market

The LEGO Group has revealed that more than two-thirds of its VIP members are adults buying sets for themselves, reinforcing the size of the company’s adult market. As Brick Fanatics reported back in January, the LEGO Group has seen a four-fold increase in the size of the adult market over the past decade or so. That figure has no doubt been given a further substantial boost by the company’s recent ‘adults welcome’ campaign, which includes rebranding the Creator Expert theme and introducing the ‘18+’ label.
Beauty & Fashionbrickfanatics.com

LEGO Adidas gift-with-purchase revealed in designer video

The LEGO Group has revealed a future Adidas-themed gift-with-purchase seemingly ahead of schedule in an official designer video. Clearly visible throughout the designer video for 10282 Adidas Originals Superstar is a tiny, buildable sneaker with accompanying minifigure, which looks sure to be a gift-with-purchase alongside the full-sized shoe when it launches next month.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

First look at LEGO Monkie Kid 80026 Pigsy’s Noodle Tank

Builders can now get an early look at LEGO Monkie Kid 80026 Pigsy’s Noodle Tank and the fast-food fight taking place between rival restaurants ahead of release. The new LEGO Monkie Kid set features a bowl-brawling build and panda-themed adversaries for the team to face, stepping away from the usual demons and spiders. Klemmbausteinlyrik is on hand to grant us a first look at the model before it launches.
Video Gamesbrickfanatics.com

First look at LEGO Minecraft 21173 The Sky Tower

After the recent release of LEGO Minecraft summer sets, get your first up-close look at 21173 The Sky Tower. LEGO YouTuber Ashnflash has offered his review of the build in his latest video, which eagle-eyed Minecraft fans will be able to spot gives us many firsts. The flying creatures displayed are known as phantoms, beasts that attack the player from the air when they haven’t got enough sleep.
Lifestylebrickfanatics.com

Here’s who will be hosting the first-ever LEGO CON

The hosts for the first LEGO CON event have been revealed with some returning and fresh faces ready to bring us the latest from the digital brick-based convention. Those familiar with the original LEGO MASTERS series from the UK might be familiar with the first host as Melvin Odoom returns to bring us the latest and greatest from LEGO CON. The presenter last appeared in the LEGO Super Mario Championship and will hopefully bring the same energy and antics to the show.
Designbrickfanatics.com

LEGO DOTS designers explore new summer set

A pair of LEGO designers have teamed up to explore the creative potential in a new DOTS summer set alongside several other employees from across the LEGO Group. Senior graphic designer Diego Sancho and design manager Fiorella Groves are investigating the possibilities that 41936 Pencil Holder holds. The set, which recently released as part of the DOTS summer wave, depicts a fairly simple pencil holder with a rocket facade on the front with space for a small picture and plenty of colourful tiles.