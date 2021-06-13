Every project in the first round of the LEGO BrickLink Designer Program

The new LEGO Monkie Kid summer sets are starting to find themselves in the hands of builders, meaning it’s time to get up close and personal with 80028 The Bone Demon. Whilst usually we wouldn’t recommend getting too familiar with an entity known as The Bone Demon, the first reviews for the record-breaking LEGO set have arrived – so we’ll allow it just this once. Monkie Kid 80028 The Bone Demon is one of three upcoming models for the theme and Bricks By Mind has received it early, giving us a detailed view of the new minifigures and glowing effects throughout the build.