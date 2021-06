Author and screenwriter Emma Kennedy says there’s no wrong way to enjoy LEGO – whether you’re an intense speed builder or slow as molasses. Everybody has their own way of doing things – how to eat a Twix (nibble all chocolate from the edges, thank you); dunk or no dunk; Hula Hoops can only be eaten when you have a hoop on each finger; and so it goes on. LEGO, of course, is no different: there’ll be the knollers, the sort-by-colour gang, the methodical approachers, the no-plan-whatsoever troops – but when it comes to enjoying LEGO, there are no rules.