'Rick and Morty' and 'Tuca & Bertie' Creators Reflect on the State of Animation and What It Means to Get a 70-Episode Renewal
Dan Harmon and Lisa Hanawalt are pretty different people with a few big things in common: namely, that they're two of the most notable and creatively exciting voices working today in adult-skewing animation, and they've both found a home on Adult Swim. Tuca & Bertie, Hanawalt's wildly acclaimed original series about two bird lady best friends living their best and most hilarious lives (despite coping with mental health issues and addiction), is about to debut its second season on the WarnerMedia-owned network after a surprising cancellation by Netflix. Meanwhile, Rick and Morty, which Harmon co-created with Justin Roiland, is about to return for its fifth season after Adult Swim really showed them the love with a 70-episode renewal, meaning that there will be seasons more of the show in the future.collider.com