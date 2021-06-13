'Rick and Morty' and 'Tuca & Bertie' Creators Reflect on the State of Animation and What It Means to Get a 70-Episode Renewal

Fortnite is teasing its next crossover and it seems to involve characters from Adult Swim’s popular show, Rick And Morty. In the lead-up to the reveal of the next season of Fortnite, developer Epic Games has been teasing various potential crossovers on Twitter, letting fans piece together the clues as they wait for the new trailer to go live. The latest of these teases stars the sad and mostly useless Butter Bot, a minor character seen in the popular animated show Rick And Morty. Based on how these things have gone in the past, it seems all but certain that something related to the crazy professor and his nephew will be appearing in some form in Fortnite during the upcoming season 7.