Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week
TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:. Innovation, Science and Industry Canada will host an auction of 3,500 MHz spectrum licences for use in 5G wireless networks on Tuesday. Shaw Communications Inc. will not participate due to its planned acquisition by Rogers Communications. Independent internet provider TekSavvy Solutions also said it would opt out due to a recent CRTC decision on wholesale internet rates.www.mountainviewtoday.ca