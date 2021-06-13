Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Investing.com -- The Federal Reserve meeting is the main event for markets in the week ahead and while the central bank is not expected to take any action investors will be on the lookout for signs that policymakers think inflation is becoming more permanent. While the outcome of the Fed meeting will take the limelight investors will also be looking closely at data on U.S. retail sales and producer prices for an update on the strength of the economic recovery. China is to publish data on industrial production and retail sales for May on Wednesday. In the UK, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will decide Monday whether to delay the full economic reopening planned for later this month. Here is what you need to know to start your week.