The Alaska Division of Forestry mobilized two crews to a new wildfire in Minto Flats on Monday while wrapping up work on two other small wildfires in the Fairbanks area. The 28-acre Minto Lakes Fire was reported at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday by multiple callers who could see smoke from the Parks Highway just north of Nenana. Multiple aircraft were called in to make water and retardant drops on and around the fire to slow its progession. Four Fairbanks Area Forestry Helitack firefighters were inserted and a load of eight smokejumpers from the BLM Alaska Fire Service were also deployed on the fire to begin suppression.