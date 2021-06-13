Cancel
Motorsports

NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Makes Shocking Statement About Kyle Larson

By Mike Thomas
Sportscasting
Sportscasting
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Tony Stewart is one of the best and most versatile drivers in the motorsports world. He’s a NASCAR Hall of Famer (Class of 2020) and has claimed three Cup Series titles. He’s also an IRL IndyCar champion, winning in 1997. Kyle Larson is 28 years old and one of the hottest NASCAR drivers today, even after sitting seven months after being suspended for using a racial slur in April of 2020. He bounced back nicely this year, and Stewart recently stunned many with his comment about the young star.

Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Kyle Larson
Person
Mark Martin
Sonoma, CAAlbany Herald

Score another sweep for NASCAR driver Kyle Larson

SONOMA, Calif. — Score another sweep for Kyle Larson, who dominated an action-filled Toyota/Save Mart 350 NASCAR Cup Series race on Sunday at Sonoma Raceway. Through a spate of late accidents and restarts, Larson held off Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott and three-time Sonoma winner Martin Truex Jr. to claim a second-straight race in which he also swept both the first and second stages.
Sonoma, CAPosted by
FanSided

NASCAR: Kyle Larson did something no driver had ever done before

Kyle Larson’s second straight dominant victory on Sunday afternoon at Sonoma Raceway marked a first in NASCAR Cup Series history. For the second consecutive weekend, it was Hendrick Motorsports’ Kyle Larson who dominated a NASCAR Cup Series race en route to taking the checkered flag. Two Sundays ago, he won...
Motorsportsdailymagazine.news

NASCAR Power Rankings: Kyle Larson remains leader of the pack

Kyle Larson's hot streak continued with his victory at Sonoma Raceway, which also keeps him atop the NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings another week. Chase Elliott, Larson's Hendrick Motorsports teammate, is second - just as he has placed to Larson in the last two races. The biggest mover this week...
Sonoma, CAPosted by
Fox News

NASCAR: Kyle Larson wins Sonoma for second-straight victory

Kyle Larson beat teammate Chase Elliott in overtime at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday to win his second consecutive race as Hendrick Motorsports continued a month of dominance. Hendrick drivers have won four straight races dating to Alex Bowman's May 16 victory. Larson's win a week ago in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway made Rick Hendrick the winningest owner in NASCAR history.
Sonoma, CABoston Globe

Kyle Larson captures checkered at NASCAR race in Sonoma Raceway

SONOMA, Calif. — Kyle Larson first visited Sonoma Raceway as a young kid dressed head-to-toe in Jeff Gordon gear watching NASCAR practice from the hillside on a Saturday afternoon. Now he’s a Cup winner at what is considered the Elk Grove racer’s home track, but his victory lane celebration Sunday...
MotorsportsHastings Tribune

NASCAR at Sonoma results: Kyle Larson wins back-to-back Cup races

Kyle Larson didn’t skip a beat at his hometown track. After sweeping all stages of the Coca-Cola 600 last weekend in Charlotte, he did the same Sunday, winning NASCAR’s Cup race at Sonoma — and all three stages — by leading a race-high 58 laps of 92 total for his third victory this season.
Butler, PAwisr680.com

Kyle Larson wins again/Hendrick sets Nascar win mark

Kyle Larson won the Cup Series race at the Sonoma road course Sunday, holding off teammate Chase Elliott. Hendrick Motorsports set a new Nascar record with 1-2 finishes over the past four races. It was Larson’s second-straight win, and third of the year. The post Kyle Larson wins again/Hendrick sets...
MotorsportsPosted by
NESN

Updated NASCAR Cup Series Standings After Kyle Larson’s Sonoma Win

Kyle Larson is on fire, but he still isn’t at the top of the NASCAR Cup Series standings. The Hendrick Motorsports driver took the checkered flag Sunday afternoon in the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway. It was the second consecutive victory for Larson, who joined Martin Truex Jr. as the only drivers who have won three races this season.
Texas StateESPN

On hot night deep in heart of Texas, Kyle Larson maintains his momentum, hangs on for victory in NASCAR All-Star Race

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Kyle Larson was back in the NASCAR All-Star Race, and got another $1 million by winning it again. Larson held off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski during the final 10-lap shootout on Sunday night, after a slippery three-wide pass to get back in front and push Hendrick Motorsports to its second consecutive win and 10th overall in the annual non-points race with the seven-figure prize.
Motorsports995qyk.com

Can Kyle Larson Every Be Beaten?? 3 In A Row! #NASCAR

Kyle Larson is getting pretty comfortable in that Hendrick #5! 3 Wins in a row with the big All-Star Race win! We’ll recap all the action from All-Star Weekend. Get ready for the first Cup race in Nashville in a long time! Who should you be looking at for Fantasy this weekend?