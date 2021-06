If you are under the impression that the food delivery industry is unique to the U.S., you are living with a misconception. The reality is the COVID19 pandemic opened the door for food delivery businesses all over the world. That’s really good news in the future if you have plans to travel. No matter where you might be going, you can go with the knowledge you can easily get food delivered anywhere you want with nothing more that access to the right mobile app. In an effort to help you during your travels, here’s a list of the companies that experts feel are the best food delivery companies in the world. To refrain from showing any bias, the list is alphabetical.