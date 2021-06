Over the next few blogs I am going to go through the roster and try to sort out different tiers of players and how I think the team should handle their status moving forward. The first tier up today is the untouchable tier. These players could be untouchable because they are elite or they could be untouchable because losing them would create way too many problems attempting to replace them. Here are the players I am not contemplating moving on from for the 2021-2022 season.